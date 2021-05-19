A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna The Love Of His Life!

A$AP Rocky has revealed that his relationship with Rihanna is one of the best he has ever experienced.

In fact, in a new interview with GQ, he calls her the love of his life.

A$AP and Rihanna have spent a lot of time together and haven’t talked publicly about their relationship, despite being photographed by the paparazzi together.

A$AP didn’t elaborate on the timeline of their relationship, but he talked about the time he spent with Rihanna in Barbados for his vacation.

“It was like returning home,” he said, recalling his father’s migration from Barbados to the United States. Before my dad came to America, I always imagined what he would do. And I started visiting those places, and there was something nostalgic about it, whether I believed it or not. I was a foreigner, but I was familiar with it. “

GQ also named him their most beautiful guy Alive!