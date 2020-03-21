A warning from Apple

February 17 was a holiday in the United States and stock markets were closed. But on that Monday, Apple sounded the alarm. It warned that it wouldn’t meet its revenue projections for the first three months of the year because the coronavirus had reduced iPhone manufacturing capacity in China, and with Chinese stores closed or operating reduced hours, demand for the company’s products was also dropping. When US markets reopened on February 18, investors pushed the company’s stock down by 2.6%.

The initial hit to its stock may have been modest, but Apple was the first major US company to warn that the coronavirus was affecting its business in a big way. What’s more, Apple laid out exactly why the epidemic was such a big threat: the reaction to the outbreak was hammering both supply and demand.

That dual-threat is exactly why pandemics can be much more damaging than many other “black swan” events. People are more likely to stay home during an outbreak to avoid getting sick. Doing so limits demand for consumer goods and services, as well as energy. Decisions by companies and governments to close shops and idle factories, meanwhile, curtail production.

“A severe pandemic would resemble a global war in its sudden, profound, and widespread impact,” the World Bank said in a report from 2013. In the month following Apple’s (AAPL) warning, thousands more companies came under huge pressure. Carmakers, which rely on global supply chains and timely deliveries to keep their plants open, shuttered factories in Europe and then the United States. Airlines canceled international flights to China, and then just about everywhere else. CAPA Centre for Aviation, a consultancy, says most carriers will be bankrupt by the end of May unless governments bail them out.

Eswar Prasad, a professor of trade policy at Cornell University, said the nature of the pandemic will encourage companies to begin reviewing the costs of global economic integration. “The free flow of goods, capital, and people has generated enormous benefits but also created channels for rapid worldwide contagion from financial shocks, geopolitical conflicts, and epidemics,” he said.

The debate over how companies and governments should respond is already underway, with some observers arguing that countries must make more essential products including medical supplies at home in order to prevent shortages, an impulse that could accelerate a rollback of globalization exemplified by the trade war between the United States and China.

But William Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that the pandemic can’t undo the technological advances that have dramatically boosted global trade over the past 50 years. “The larger question is whether those tools will be used in the same way and to the same degree as they have been,” he said. One change that Reinsch sees coming is how executives think about the supplies they need. “The coronavirus crisis has taught them that supply chains are a lot more fragile than they thought, that supplies can be suddenly interrupted for unexpected reasons, and that a prudent manager will not only have a Plan B, but a Plan C and Plan D as well,” he said.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs