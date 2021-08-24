A Senior Parish Judge in St Ann died as a result of Covid-19.

Stanley Clarke, who was in his 50s died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.

Clarke, who worked in Trelawny for several years, was on June 3, transferred to St Ann as a Senior Parish Judge.

Responding to the death, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes says the death has shocked the legal fraternity and described Mr Clarke as a dedicated public servant.

“At this time, there is unimaginable grief, shock and pain” said Justice Sykes.

Justice Sykes extended sympathies to Clarke’s family.

Mr Clarke worked at the Ministry of Health and the Attorney General Chambers as an Attorney-at-Law.

Clarke has been a judge for more than 17 years.

Contributed by HE Prof Dr Colin O Jarrett, Director of News and Current Affairs