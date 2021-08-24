A Senior Parish Judge in St Ann died as a result of Covid-19.

A Senior Parish Judge in St Ann died as a result of Covid-19.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Stanley Clarke, who was in his 50s died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.

Clarke, who worked in Trelawny for several years, was on June 3, transferred to St Ann as a Senior Parish Judge.

Responding to the death, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes says the death has shocked the legal fraternity and described Mr Clarke as a dedicated public servant.

“At this time, there is unimaginable grief, shock and pain” said Justice Sykes.

Justice Sykes extended sympathies to Clarke’s family.

Mr Clarke worked at the Ministry of Health and the Attorney General Chambers as an Attorney-at-Law.

Clarke has been a judge for more than 17 years.

 

Contributed by HE Prof Dr Colin O Jarrett, Director of News and Current Affairs

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book