A Prayer for Nations Affected by Police Brutality

“Thy love divine hath led us in the past

In this free land with thee our lot is cast

Be thou our ruler, guardian, guide and stay

Thy bounteous goodness nourish us in peace”.

Oh Lord, we are stunned and deeply terrified by the killings that occurred in the past months in particular that of 47 year-old George Floyd of Minnesota, USA in May 2020. We raise our hands and lift prayers to You from all walks of life in this beautiful world that belongs to You.

We mourn with those who are suffering the loss of precious members of George’s family and friends and the many thousands who are suffering at this time as a result of racism and classism. May your Spirit give them peace.

We pray that the police proclaim with words and with action, that black, brown and white lives matter and that acts of brutal violence against all living beings are wrong.

May our congregations vocalize God’s definitive “NO” to the murder of lives. May all of us be awakened and stand alongside the black community especially, willing to lay aside confusion and questions and to proclaim that this epidemic of police violence must be addressed. May privilege and power be used as a means to raise awareness and demand justice. May leaders feel pressure from all who live in their communities–white, brown, black–and respond with plans to stop the destruction of black bodies.

We lift in prayer the police officers who must show up for work today, who are doing a dangerous job for too little pay, who are personally blamed for the failure of the whole system. Give them wisdom and strength as those whom we rely on to maintain composure, fairness, and a commitment to the common good. Come Lord Jesus, come alongside them, Lord. Grant them protection and empower them to serve justly.

We pray for healing of persons who are hurting who carry the weight of generations of broken down relationships between law enforcement and the people they are called to serve. We lament our history of racism and pray for love in the face of violence.

May we listen to the prophetic voices speaking truth and pleading for action.

May our prayers find footing, that we might live lives that are answers to our prayers for peace and justice.

We pray that our people will “stand still” and experience the salvation of You Lord. We pray for Your divine intervention in the USA and all across the globe.

“Reign Jesus reign, reign Jesus reign, King of Zion, Judah’s Lion, reign Jesus reign”

“The Lion of Judah shall break every chain and give us the victory again and again”

Through Jesus Christ our Protector, Redeemer and Saviour, and the people of God say Amen, Amen and Amen.

Prof Colin O Jarrett