A New Miss Jamaica World To Be Crowned tonight

A new Queen will be crowned this evening in the 2021 Miss Jamaica World competition. The 15 beauties are vying for the crown, and the opportunity to represent the country at the Miss World Pageant to be held on December 16, 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Singh ‘s win was the fourth for the country.

Tonight’s pageant will also include a design competition, as each contestant will be dressed by a local designer vying for the top designer title.

Singh is the longest title holder in the competition’s history, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event, causing her to reign for two years.