 A Married Man is Obsessed with Me

Dear McKoy: I am 29 years old, I don’t have any children and I am financially stable. Its not like I don’t want any children, I was told by a doctor that I won’t be able to conceive, it hurt me a lot knowing how badly I wanted a child and not being able to have one of my own.
Am dating this married man, he is 65 years old and rich, we have been together for 9 years, as I said, he is married, his wife lives in California, she has never been to Jamaica.  I respect this man, but I do not love him. I have never been in love before he gives me everything I want. He takes good care of me, but I just don’t love him.
He doesn’t like to bathe, and he is so obsessed with me it gets so annoying. I went out with some of my girlfriends and my sister, and it was a big problem. He showed up at the restaurant we were, looking so disgusting and I was so embarrassed, I curse him around everyone and send him home.
He was hurt, but I didn’t care because he embarrassed me.
Everywhere I went he showed up at the location, and everyday he accused me of cheating. Am so tired of this, I am going to break up with him. Do you think that’s the right thing to do McKoy?
P. T.
Dear P.T: You should indeed break up with that man, you shouldn’t even be dating a married man in the first place, you said you are 29 you should know better. That man is evil, he shouldn’t  commit adultery, that’s a big sin.
That man doesn’t mean you any good, he should let you go and get a husband of your own, am sorry you are not able to conceive. Keep praying, God still works miracles. You say you are a financially stable person you really do not need this man. Stay safe and take care.
McKoy.

