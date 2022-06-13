A Look into Dog Paw’s Character

Christopher Linton, more commonly known as ‘Dog Paw’ once stood on the list which named some of Jamaica’s most wanted men. When police sought to locate the criminal in 2010, a $250,000 reward was posted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for information on the then 24-year-old who had been a fugitive for three months.

Dog Paw was believed to be highly influential amongst youths in the August Town area of Kingston. He is also said to have partaken in major extortion in Papine and August Town. According to police, Linton, who allegedly ran the “Dog Paw” gang in Kintyre, St. Andrew, was wanted for charges relating to murder and assault. The well-spoken gangster denied those allegations, claiming they were fabricated because of a vendetta against him but refused to give further details.

He shared his discontent with being blamed for wrongdoings that merely happened in his vicinity but were not his fault. Reports also stated that he attacked the police, which he vehemently denied, stating that he is not a “mad man” to threaten law enforcers.

According to Superintendent Derrick Knight’s statement weeks prior, the police had been trying to apprehend Linton but were unsuccessful. Reports also stated that though they sent multiple messages, they yielded no success, but instead received threats about “getting past his gun before catching him.”

Linton admitted that he was fearful of losing his life if he turned himself in to the police, and demanded that a private investigator speaks to the members of his community. His family also went public about his fear. The police advised that there is nothing to be scared about.

To add to this, he claimed he had already served a sentence between 2006 and 2008 on accusations of murder and was puzzled he was being accused of more crimes.

During this time of apprehension, Linton expressed that he had been depressed from all the hiding and from the thoughts that he may be unable to see his children grow up. He also admitted that though he would like to turn himself in, he has no income and cannot afford an attorney.