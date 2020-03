Jamaica News: A broken father is still pleading for the return of his daughter as it bridges two weeks since she has been home. The 22 year old Jasmine Deen has not been heard from since February 27, 2020.

It reported that she went to the University of the West Indies (UWI) at 10:30 am. The international relations major student was last heard from at around 9:10 pm, that day, when, her little sister asked her father to reach out to her because it was getting late.

“Right a way me call her … She says ‘Daddy, me deh pon a taxi.’ She never really said where she was … anyway, my credit done,” he Lloyd Deen, Jasmine’s father.

Shortly after, he told his son to call Jasmine again. She answered but she never turned up at home. Lloyd states that his life is crumbling around him as his wife died twelve years ago.

His life is crumbling around him and he is trying his best to be strong for his three other children.

Deen went to UWI and watched the security footage from the night of his daughter’s disappearance.

“One hour and 16 minutes she stand up deh (bus stop) fah, 9:16 p.m. a she alone deh deh cause everybody gone. This juice man siddung behind her bout four feet away. Me only see when a black car just come and park right in front of her. Me know when somebody come fi people!” he said. “We a nuh fool! The man just come and park in front har and the juice man just hold har and lead her to the taxi door and put her in the front of the taxi. Just watching and seeing, me see like seh a set this set.”

The distressed Llyod is asking the police to show more urgency in locating his daughter and demands that the people involved in his daughter’s disappearance release her.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

