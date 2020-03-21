A crime to sneeze- Farmer beaten for sneezing

A 38-year-old farmer from Bethel Town vowed never to travel again until the COVID-19 virus has left Jamaica after he was brutally beaten on board a mini-bus for sneezing on Monday.

The farmer who identified himself as Garnet Blair was accused of carrying the COVID-19 virus and was attacked by other passengers after sneezing several times.

Garnett said he suffers from sinus problems, however, after announcing that to the passengers and sneezing several more times, they turn on him and started beating him.

The driver of the mini-bus had to pull off the road to rescue him. He said that the other passengers refused to travel with him and he was forced to travel 10 miles on foot to his home.

