9mm Pistol and Ammunition Seized in Trelawny

Westmoreland Man Held
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): The Trelawny police seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and six 9mm rounds of ammunition in Wakefield community, in the parish on Saturday, February 22.

Detectives attached to the Trelawny police department say they are now in search of one man in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., a team of officers carried out an operation in in the area, where several premises were searched.

During the search of one of the premises, the lawmen seized the weapon, a Browning 9mm pistol and the ammunition concealed at a location on the premises.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....