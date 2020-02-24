9mm Pistol and Ammunition Seized in Trelawny

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): The Trelawny police seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and six 9mm rounds of ammunition in Wakefield community, in the parish on Saturday, February 22.

Detectives attached to the Trelawny police department say they are now in search of one man in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., a team of officers carried out an operation in in the area, where several premises were searched.

During the search of one of the premises, the lawmen seized the weapon, a Browning 9mm pistol and the ammunition concealed at a location on the premises.