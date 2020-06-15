99-year-old Market Vendor Calls it Quits

Essie Willocks is one of the most popular vendors inside the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay. Willocks celebrated her 99th birthday on June 7, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic she stayed away from the market, where every year at this time, she along with family and friends would be cutting her birthday cake, singing, and she would be dancing to entertain them. Her daughter, Delta Wilson, is planning on having a belated birthday party for her but this time it will be at her home in Claremont, Hanover.

Now Miss Willocks has retired from being a vendor inside St James’ biggest market, a place where she has been coming for well over five decades.

For years, her routine included waking up from as early as 4 a.m. to catch the bus to Montego Bay with her produce, mainly from not so popular but healthy plant extracts including soursop, molasses, chocolate, castor oil, dandelion, and Nikal.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic I decided to call it quits and enjoy a few years more time at home. I have been going to the market for well over 50 years now, and I really enjoy, I will only go back and look for some of my old friends, but the vending with the hassle, I call it quits. I want to thank all the people who have supported me over the years, God Bless you all for your patronage over the 50 years I have been coming here to sell,” said Miss Willocks.

Her daughter Delta Wilson who is also a bar operator inside the market said she has been coming with her mother to the market since she was a schoolgirl, well over 38 years now. “I took her to the doctor to get her check-up, and she is very healthy with no complaint, of any diabetes, nor sugar, she is in spanking health but due to the Coronavirus pandemic I just tell her to stay home and have some well-needed rest,” said Ms Wilson.

Many say the St James Municipal Corporation should honor her for being the oldest vendor at the market and for having served so many people. Some say the SJMC and, before it, the Parish Council have collected thousands of dollars in market fees, over these 50 years from Miss Willcocks, and they should recognize her even with a plaque.

Alan Lewin