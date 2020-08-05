920 COVID-19 positives as eyes focus on imported cases

There are now 920 confirmed cases in Jamaica, following the confirmation of

15 positive tests on Tuesday, August 4.

Of the 15 new cases recorded Tuesday, seven were imported.

Public health officials and other observers have noted the rising number of

imported cases and an increased number of hospitalizations in the last few

days.

When the country’s borders were opened June 15, there were 615 cases on

record, meaning that since then the number of positive cases have risen by

nearly fifty percent.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the Prime Minister

has been updated with the numbers and a Cabinet meeting may take decisions

that could result in tightening the COVID-19 restrictions.