There are now 920 confirmed cases in Jamaica, following the confirmation of
15 positive tests on Tuesday, August 4.
Of the 15 new cases recorded Tuesday, seven were imported.
Public health officials and other observers have noted the rising number of
imported cases and an increased number of hospitalizations in the last few
days.
When the country’s borders were opened June 15, there were 615 cases on
record, meaning that since then the number of positive cases have risen by
nearly fifty percent.
Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the Prime Minister
has been updated with the numbers and a Cabinet meeting may take decisions
that could result in tightening the COVID-19 restrictions.
920 COVID-19 positives as eyes focus on imported cases
There are now 920 confirmed cases in Jamaica, following the confirmation of
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us