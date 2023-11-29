911 calls reveal brother’s harrowing ordeal after father allegedly shot, killed own son

Newly released 911 calls have revealed the harrowing moments a Florida man learned his father shot and killed his brother earlier this month.
David Contreras, 52, was arrested on Nov. 3, hours after he allegedly shot his son, Eric Contreras, 21, multiple times at their Kendall, Fla. home.
The father reportedly shot his son “for unknown reasons” before calling the cops and telling them he shot his son, according to WTVJ, citing police reports.
Following his call with the police, Contreras called his wife and other son vaguely telling them what happened while urging them to return home, according to his son also named David Contreras.
“I don’t know, I think something happened to my brother, my dad’s calling and he’s freaking out,” he tells the dispatcher. “My mom called me saying that someone’s dead, I’m not sure, I’m freaking out.”
At the time of the shooting, only the elder David Contreras and his son Eric were home as the mother was in Orlando and the younger David Contreras was heading to Disney World when he received the frantic calls from his parents and had already turned around but was 30 minutes away.
The call to the police was disconnected forcing him to call again wanting to know more information about the alleged shooting.
“My dad called me screaming, saying to come back home, come back home, then I hung up, my mom called me saying that someone got shot, I don’t know who, and then I hung up and I called 911,” he tells the other dispatcher.
“She said that there’s someone dead, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m trying, I hope it’s not my brother.”
When police arrived, they found Eric Contreras suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following his arrest, David Contreras’ lawyers said the father was not doing well emotionally.
“This is just a very tragic situation. He is distraught,” Frank Quintero Jr., one of the three attorneys representing Contreras, told NBC Miami before claiming Eric Contreras’ mental health may have been a reason leading up to the shooting.
“The victim is the son of the defendant, and the victim has suffered from some severe emotional and mental conditions, and we’re still trying to determine what happened, why it happened.”
No motive in the shooting has been revealed as Miami-Dade police are still investigating.
Eric Contreras’ fraternity at Florida International University remembered him, saying he embodied their cardinal principles of Virtue, Diligence and Brotherly Love.
“Eric was a committed SigEp who will always be remembered for being a caring man and for lighting up any room he was in,” the FIU chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon said in a statement on Instagram.
On Monday, Contreras’ attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him, and is being held with no bond, which his lawyers are hoping Judge Daryl Trawick will grant.
His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.