901-Room RIU Ocho Rios Reopens

The 901-room RIU Ocho Rios in St. Ann reopened its doors to guests on Monday, June 15, as the phased resumption of operations in the tourism industry commenced.

Monday represented the first day of the reopened borders for Non-Nationals, after the tourism industry was locked down in March because of COVID-19.

Just months before the shutdown, a US$85 million renovation exercise was completed at the property, at Mammee Bay. This included the building of a state-of-the art water park, positioning RIU Ocho Rios as among the country’s top resorts for families.

RIU’s Communications Manager for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, Marc Miralles Pons, told JIS News that the Ocho Rios property is the second to reopen, following RIU Cancun in June.

Mr. Miralles Pons said the hotel chain spent weeks preparing a post-COVID manual for RIU Ocho Rios with 17 protocols, covering everything from safety and hygiene for guests to the delivery of goods by suppliers, and includes thorough and methodical disinfection of the rooms and common areas.

He said that application of these protocols required training of staff, who will be returning to work gradually.

“RIU maintains its firm commitment to Jamaica’s tourism…and hopes to be able to continue reopening its properties in Jamaica gradually,” Mr. Miralles Pons said.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett welcomed the opening of RIU Ocho Rios.