Ammunition Seizure in St Ann

900 Rounds of Ammunition Seized by Customs, in Kingston

Officers assigned to the Jamaica Customs Department in Kingston, seized over 900 rounds of assorted ammunition, during an operation carried out at a warehouse in Kingston, on Wednesday, July 13.

Reports are that a team of officers were carrying out routine security operations at the warehouse, when they came upon a shipment from Canada.

The shipment was searched after several irregularities were detected, and it was found to contain 900 rounds of assorted ammunition.

No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

