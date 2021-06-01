90 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Jamaica’s COVID-19 deaths are now at 948 with the cases inching closer to the 5000 marker following reports of 90 new cases and three (3) new deaths being recorded yesterday.

The recorded deaths are that of a 92-year-old woman from St. Mary, a 62-year-old woman from Kingston and St. Andrew and a 76-year-old man from Portland.

The 90 cases that are previously recorded consist of persons ranging from as young as nine days old to 98 years; 39 of the new cases are men while the remaining 51 are women. This pushes the number of cases in the country to 48,557 with 21,939 of those cases being active.

The latest cases were recorded from 1,318 samples with a positivity rate at 13.3%. Manchester is the parish leading with the highest number of new cases recording 14 cases, St. James recorded 12 and Westmoreland recording 10.

However, 244 more persons have recovered from the illness which increase the total number of recoveries to 25,298. There have been no reports of persons in government quarantine however, there are 30,037 persons currently in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 160 persons are still hospitalized with 41 being moderately ill and 11 in critical condition.

Writer- Natasha Williams