9-Yr-Old St. Catherin Girl Toriann Beckford Is Spelling Bee Champ!
9-year-old Toriann Beckford, a student of McAuley Primary in Spanish Town, St. Catherine is the Gleaner Children’s Own Spelling Bee Champion for 2020.

She won by correctly spelling the word UVAROVITE.

There were loud cheers inside the studios of Television Jamaica immediately after her triumph.

Following her stupendous achievement, the Brilliant champion speller exclaimed:

“I feel excited about winning!”

She added: “When on the stage I say just apply what you have studied and you will get the words.”

Toriann says her aim is to be the next Jody-Anne Maxwell.

