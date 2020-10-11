9 Year Old Girl Shot and Kill By Brother

A nine-year-old girl is dead following an

incident in which she was shot with a fish gun

by her brother in St Elizabeth.

Police are investigating the shooting that took

place Saturday afternoon, October 10 in

Middlesex District, near YS Falls in the

parish.

Reports are that the girl was at home with her

14-year-old brother and mother. The siblings

were playing when screams were heard, and

she was found shot with a fish gun.

Police went to the scene and commenced

investigations. They have made no official

release on the matter.