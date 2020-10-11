A nine-year-old girl is dead following an
incident in which she was shot with a fish gun
by her brother in St Elizabeth.
Police are investigating the shooting that took
place Saturday afternoon, October 10 in
Middlesex District, near YS Falls in the
parish.
Reports are that the girl was at home with her
14-year-old brother and mother. The siblings
were playing when screams were heard, and
she was found shot with a fish gun.
Police went to the scene and commenced
investigations. They have made no official
release on the matter.
9 Year Old Girl Shot and Kill By Brother
A nine-year-old girl is dead following an
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us