9-year-old Boy Shot and Killed, Four Others Shot and Injured in Flankers

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): The Coral Gardens police have commenced a manhunt for two men, who are labeled as persons of interest in the shooting incident which occurred in Flankers community on Sunday. The shooting resulted in the death of a 9-year-old boy and the injuring of four other persons, including the 6-year-old daughter of popular entertainer, Tommy Lee.

The deceased child has been identified as Lance-Jay Sterling, of Red Dirt community also in Flankers.

Reports are that about 5:00 p.m., the five victims were among a group of persons at a shop along Second Avenue, when an argument developed between two men. During the conflict, one of the men reportedly made a telephone call to his friends, who drove to the area, and sprayed the lane with bullets.

During the shooting, Lance-Jay, along with the infant girl, two other men and a female, were shot and injured.

The men sped away from the community, followed by which residents summoned the police and the five victims were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Lance-Jay, was pronounced dead.

The police say they are now asking Martino Kellier, otherwise called “Tino”. of Lime Tree Lane, and a man known as “Bobo” also of Lime Tree Lane, to turn themselves over to the police, by 12 noon tomorrow.