9-Year-Old Boy, Abducted and Murdered in Montego Bay

A nine-year-old boy who was abducted from his mother along the Tucker main road in Montego Bay, on Thursday, January, 13, was later discovered dead in the rear of her vehicle which was discovered abandoned off the Fairfield main road,
Reports from the police are that about 9:30 am, the mother and her son were traveling in her Audi motor car along the Tucker main road towards downtown Montego Bay.
The police further stated that the woman reported that she checked her speed in order to drive through a rugged spot, and immediately two men approached the vehicle and slapped her to her face.
It is further alleged that the men also grabbed the woman by her neck and dragged her out, and sped away with the vehicle and the small boy sitting in the back seat.
A report was immediately made to the police, and following a search of the area, the vehicle was discovered abandoned off the Fairfield main road.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the child, who was was discovered on the back seat with his throat slashed.

