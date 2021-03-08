$9-Million Worth of Ganja Seized in Manchester

Detectives assigned to the Area 3 Narcotics Division seized approximately 2,358 pounds of compressed ganja during an operation carried out in Alligator Pond, Manchester, on Saturday, March 6.

No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure so far.

Reports by the Manchester police are that about 5:30 pm, lawmen were on operation along a section of the South Coast Road, in the parish when they carried out a search of a section of the coastline.

During the search, the lawmen seized forty-five knitted bags, and three buckets containing compressed ganja weighing approximately 2,358 pounds.

The lawmen say the drugs has an estimated street value of approximately $9,432,000.