876Roommates … an exciting new reality TV Series coming to CVM this Summer

The 876Roommates series is a reality TV program based on 15 of Jamaica’s young comedians and pranksters from various communities across the island. The entire world will be watching their lives captured in 30-minute episodes in a comedic way, for 10 consecutive weeks. The cast members will compete in several different challenges, to determine who will walk away with the ultimate grand prize of $1,000,000 (JMD).

The idea and concept of the 876 Roommates reality TV series came from Mr. Kazrae Gray – CEO of Cashment Entertainment. He shared his vision with a close friend Mr. Rayon Wong who assumed the role of project manager and to build a team of some of the best Consultants, Marketing Experts, Musical Directors and Production teams to execute and bring this show to reality.

The goal of this 876 Roommates series is not only to highlight the talented young comedians Jamaica has to offer but to showcase the amazing beauty of Jamaica’s most prominent landmarks and the beauty it continues to offer. The show strategically places young ambitious talents in a competitive atmosphere that challenges their abilities and puts their talents to the test. The challenges will be conducted in different scenic locations across the country with the echoing sound of WHO WILL WIN the grand prize of $1Million JMD in cash and prizes?

It won’t be an easy task for any roommate to walk away with the top prize, as they will be challenged to bring their best creative content while tackling other competitive group challenges across the island.

The 876 Roommates CHAMPION, will be determined by three categories,(1) Collective points throughout the ten-week run, (2) Votes from supporters and (3) A team of master/certified/accomplished comedic judges who will determine the best skit.

With this reality series set to premiere in the midst of the COVID pandemic, every protocol that the Ministry of Health has set will be observed and everyone – staff and contestants will be required to have a COVID negative test.

This reality series is an ambitious venture for Cashment Entertainment – one of Jamaica’s leading multi-media production and entertainment company, for the 21st century. This mission and vision are powered by the desire to create a platform showcasing the raw talent of local Jamaican musicians and comedians to find the next SUPERSTAR actor/actress. Cashment Entertainment wishes to have several different sponsors, buy into the mission and vision to support Jamaica’s performing arts.

The 876 Roommates T.V. reality series will premiere this summer on CVM locally and live streaming to Jamaican diaspora powered by FIRST IN LINE JA. There will be many social media promotional engagements to interact with the cast and viewing audience. To keep up with the latest developments follow us on Instagram @876roommates or YouTube @ Cashment TV.