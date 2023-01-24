87-Year-Old Woman Murdered in Kingston, House Set on Fire

Detectives attached to the Constant Spring police have commenced a probe into the murder of an elderly woman in Tunbridge Drive in Kingston 19, on Sunday, after which her home was set on fire.
Dead is 87-year-old Hyacinth Whyte, a retiree also of Tunbridge Drive.
Reports are that about 9:50an, the elderly woman was at home when a motor vehicle drove to the community, and the occupants on board the vehicle brandished handguns and sprayed her house with bullets.
The men later set her house ablaze before speeding away from the community.
The police and fire department were summoned and upon arrival the fire was extinguished, and Whyte’s charred remains remove from the burnt rubbles.