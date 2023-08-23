85-Year-Old Farmer Who Confessed to Killing His Own Wife, and Her 80-Year-Old, Employer, in Green Island, Hanover, Charged with Two Counts of Murder

The Lucea police in Hanover has confirmed that the elderly Hanover farmer who confessed on the weekend to the murder of his 73-year-old wife, and her 80-year-old employee, has been officially charged.
Investigators say, the accused man, 85-year-old Roy Nesbeth, otherwise called ‘Tiger’, of Grange district in Green Island, has been charged with two counts of murder.
Nesbeth went missing immediately after his wife’s body was discovered at their home in Grange district, on Saturday, August 12.
After spending one week on the run, he turned himself over to the police last Friday, and then gave a full confession as to how he stabbed his 73-year-old wife ,Teka Anderson-Nesbeth, to death and then walked miles to the home of her 80-year-old employer, Patsy Allen, and then strangled her to death in her home at Top Kendal.
The police also stated that the bodies of both women were discovered by relatives between the hours of 4:00pm, to 8:00pm.
Nesbeth was not seen or heard from since the incident, until he turned himself over to the police on Friday, and confessed that he acted out of jealousy, after he discovered that his wife was allegedly having an affair with one of Allen’s son, who resides overseas.