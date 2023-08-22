85-Year-Old Farmer Confessed to Killing His Wife, and Her 80-Year-Old, Employer, after Turning Himself over to Police

A 85-year-old farmer from Grange district in Green Island, Hanover, has confessed to the murder of his 73-year-old wife, and her 80-year-old employee, in an act of rage and jealousy.
The accused, Roy Nesbeth, otherwise called ‘Tiger’, and who went missing immediately after his wife’s body was discovered at their home in Grange district, last Saturday, August 12, turned himself over to the police on Friday afternoon, and then confessed to the murders of his wife 73-year-old Teka Anderson-Nesbeth, a caregiver of Grange district, and 80-year-old retiree, Patsy Allen.
Reports are that, between the hours of 4:00pm, to 8:00pm, Anderson-Nesbeth’s relatives raised an alarm after they discovered that she did not return home on Satuday afternoon, like she normally does, after caring for Allen.
A report was made to the police, and a search carried out at her home, located on Dawz Land, in Grange community, and she was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds, inside her house, which was securely locked.
An alarm was also raised at Allen’s home in Top Kendal, after she was discovered lying motionless on the floor of her room, with blood coming from her mouth and nose. It was later discovered that she had been strangled.
Nesbeth was not seen or heard from since the incident, until he turned himself over to the police on Friday.
It is reported that after confessing to killing both women, he declared that he acted out of jealousy , because he believed that his wife was having an affair with Allen’s son, who resides overseas.