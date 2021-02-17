80-year-old Clifton Berry Killed, House Fire Bombed

The Clarendon police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an elderly man, who is believed to have been murdered, and his house set on fire, in Rhymesbury district, in the parish, on Wednesday morning, February 17.

The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Clifton Berry, a retired mason also of Rymesbury district.

Reports by the police are that about 1:15 am, the elderly mason was at home when armed men forced their way inside the house, and shot him multiple times.

The men then threw a Molotov cocktail bomb through a window of the house and set it ablaze.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Berry was found in a section of the house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

