Jamaica News: Eight people were arrested in two separated operation that were conducted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force yesterday, after weapons and ammunition were found and seized.

In the first, seven person were arrested after police reported that they were on patrol in sections of Taxas Norwood in St. James. When, at about 4:50pm a team of officers entered an abandon building and searched the premises.

A Berretta pistol with along with 23 9mm rounds were found in a bathroom on the premises. Seven persons who were at the location were arrested in connection to the seizure.

In the second incident, a man was stopped and searched in the community of Ensome City, Spanish Town. A 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was taken from his waistband.

He was thereafter arrested.