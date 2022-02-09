8 Men Charged with Counterfeit Liquor Ring, in St Catherine

The St Catherine police have confirmed that the eight men who were arrested on Monday, February 7, in connection with an illegal counterfeit liquor ring, along Old Harbour Road in St Catherine, has now been officially charged.

They have been identified as 45-year-old Richard Gregory Snr, a vendor of Old Harbour Road, and his 19-year-old son, Richard Gregory, 50-year-old Allando Gregory, Carpenter of Gregory Park, 30-year-old Sadeki Gregory, of Old Harbour Road, 24-year-old Oshin Gregory, shopkeeper of Dempshire Pen, 21-year-old Amoy Palmer, of Gordon Pen, and all in St Catherine, along with 20-year-old Brandon Gregory, and 22-year-old Jordan Gregory, both of Richmond in St Mary.

They have all been charged with Breaches of the Copyright Act.

Reports are that between the hours of 5:00am, and 8:30am, a team of police and military personnel carried out an operation at a premises, where they uncovered an illegal bottling operation with counterfeit liquor.

The police team stumbled upon hundreds of bottles, labels of popular local liquor brand, a bottling machine and several cases of raw material, and cash amounting to over $280,000.

The eight suspects who were found at the premises were taken into custody, and charged on Tuesday, February 8.

They are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on March 29,2022.

