On Sunday, Jamaica recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases, one of the highest one-day recordings in recent weeks. This means the total is now 790.

Fourteen of the 16 cases are recently imported from the United States and two were contacts of imported cases.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported Sunday evening that 10 of the new cases are female and six male.

At the same time 14 people recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 693 or 88 per cent of those who contracted the virus.