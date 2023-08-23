79-Year-Old Man Murdered at Home, in Clarendon

The May Pen police in Clarendon are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an elderly man, at his home in York Circle, Clarendon, on Wednesday, August 23.
He has been identified as 79-year-old Panel Scott, of York Circle in York Town, Clarendon.
Reports are that about 7:30am, residents living in the area stumbled upon the body of the elderly man, which had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds and summoned the police.
On the arrival of the lawmen, Scott was discovered lying in a pool of blood at his home.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.