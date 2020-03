Jamaica News: A 79-year-old man, lost his life in a fire which destroyed his four bedroom dwelling house, in Portland, on Saturday morning, March 28.

The deceased has been identified as Solomon Taylor, a pensioner of Murton Pen, in Portland.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 6:00 a.m., residents in the community summoned the police and the fire department after they saw fire coming from the house occupied by the elderly man.

Upon reaching the scene, the firemen managed to extinguish the blaze which had already destroyed most of the dwelling, and its contents.

A search was later carried out, and Taylor”s body was discovered among the burnt rubbles. The scene was processed and the charred remains removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Loss is estimated in the regions of $9-million.