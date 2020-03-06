76-year-old Shot by Cop Now Depends on PATH

After being accidentally shot by a policeman on August 27,2017, a seventy-six-year-old Cleveland Tulloch has been left with bones shattered. Tulloch who once sold refreshing jelly coconut in Allman Town, in Kingston, reminisced on the days when he was an independent man.

Tulloch who is currently wheel chair bound said that on the day of the incident he was pushing his cart to the Sabina Park when he was notified that the cricket match that he was heading to was cancelled. He said while he went across the road to urinate he witness a car chase; where, a police officer fired a shot at the taxi which strayed and caught him in the leg.

The officers did not stop to provide assistance to the injured Tulloch.

He also stated that the government or force has offered no assistance after this incident as well.

He expressed that this has been a very frustrating experience.

Tulloch is now force to depend on people to provide him with assistance or wait on PATH (the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education) to give him a cheque every two months.

The incident is currently being investigated by INDICOM. As such, the police will not be in contact with Mr Tulloch.

(Visited 280 times, 280 visits today)