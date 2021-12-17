75-year-old Sydney Bennett Missing, from St Mary

Seventy-five-year-old Sydney Bennett otherwise called ‘Bigger’, of Charlottenburgh, Highgate, St. Mary has been missing since Saturday, December 11.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Highgate Police are that Mr. Bennett was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sydney Bennett is asked to contact the Highgate Police at 876-992-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.