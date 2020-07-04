Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, pushing the total to 715.
All eight cases are imported. The Ministry of Health said all the cases were of people who recently came into Jamaica from the United States.
In recent days most cases have been imported.
715 COVID-19 cases
