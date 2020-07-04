715 COVID-19 cases

Mckoy's Exclusive- A pandemic review - COVID-19
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, pushing the total to 715.
All eight cases are imported. The Ministry of Health said all the cases were of people who recently came into Jamaica from the United States.
In recent days most cases have been imported.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....