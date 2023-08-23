70-Year-Old Woman Succumbs to Burn Injuries at Hospital

A 70-year-old woman who suffered severe burn injuries, after arsonists set her home on fire in Gregory Park, St Catherine, during the first week of August, has died.
The victim, Naomi Gocul, of Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine, died at hospital on Tuesday, August 22, where she was being treated inside the intensive care unit for severe burns.
Reports are that during the wee hours of the morning, arsonists set fire to eleven houses in Gregory Park, including Gocul’s home.
The fire department was summoned, and after the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that the elderly woman received severe burns, and 45 persons including women and children, left homeless.