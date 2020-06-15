70-year-old Beverly Ball-Seivright Missing, from St Andrew   

Seventy-six-year-old Beverly Ball-Seivright, retiree of Salisbury Plain, St. Andrew has been missing since Sunday, June 14.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Seivright was last seen at her home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Beverly Ball-Seivright is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-948-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Beverly Ball-Seivright was available at the time of this publication.