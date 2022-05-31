7-year-old Found Dead in His Backyard

The police in St James are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-year-old boy, whose body was found at the back of his mother’s house in Bickesteth community, St James, on Tuesday Morning (May 31).

He has been identified as Aiden Rose, a second-grade student who attended the Bikersteth Primary School, in the community.

Reports are that the boy’s mother found him unresponsive at the back of their house, in the early hours of the morning. He reportedly had an injury to his face.

An investigation is being carried out by the Spring Mount police.