7-year-old Found Dead in His Backyard

The police in St James are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-year-old boy, whose body was found at the back of his mother’s house in Bickesteth community, St James, on Tuesday Morning (May 31).

He has been identified as Aiden Rose, a second-grade student who attended the Bikersteth Primary School, in the community.

Reports are that the boy’s mother found him unresponsive at the back of their house, in the early hours of the morning. He reportedly had an injury to his face.

An investigation is being carried out by the Spring Mount police.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com