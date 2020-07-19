7 promoted to Asst. Superintendent

The following police officers, from several divisions, have been
promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent.
Their appointment was Gazetted Thursday, July 16, and took effect
July 1.
They are: C.S. Minto, R.R. Wilson, J.A. Badley, M. M. Ferguson, S.
Jackson, C.A Cain and R.J Gordon.
