7- Persons Injured, 12-Motor Vehicle Destroyed, By Fire which Gutted Fesco Gas Station in Mandeville

The Mandeville police and Firefighters attached to the Mandeville Fire Department in Mandeville, Manchester, have confirmed that seven persons received injuries, and twelve motor vehicles were destroyed by the raging fire which totally destroyed the Fesco Service Station, located at the intersection of Caledonia Road, and Ward Avenue, in Mandeville Square, on Friday afternoon, February 21.

Police personnel who were at the scene stated that of the seven persons injured, four received serious burns, while the other three received minor burns, but they have all been admitted to the hospital where they are being treated.

It is believed that the fire started after when two motor vehicles met in an accident in the vicinity of the Fesco Service Station.

Reports are that shortly after 5:30 p.m, two motor vehicles collided and it resulted in one of the vehicles bursting into flames.

The fire quickly spread to several other vehicles that were parked in the surroundings of the service station compound, and later spread to the service station pump area, resulting in an explosion and the entire area being consumed by fire.

Firefighters and police personnel, along with an ambulance team from the Mandeville departments visited the location, and it took hours of relentless efforts on the hand of the firefighters to get the fire under control, which had already destroyed the service station.

Investigators from the fire department will be revisiting the scene early this morning to make an assessment as to how the fire really started, and also to get an estimate in the damages, believed to be over 0ne hundred million dollars.