7 Men Shot, 3 Dead, in Green Island, Hanover

Three men were shot and killed, four others shot and injured, after gunmen carried out an armed attack in Santoy district, Hanover, on Wednesday night, March 16.

The deceased have been identified as Michael Smith, 55, construction worker of Logwood, Hanover, Mark Austin, 37, construction worker of Orange Bay, Hanover, Omar Mahabee, 43, otherwise called ‘Ripe Peg’ businessman of Orange Bay Road, Logwood, Hanover.

Reports by the police are that about 8:20 pm, the victims were at a supermarket in the Santoy square when four men posing as customers walked inside the supermarket.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire on the group of men, some of whom were reportedly installing a surveillance camera, hitting them multiple times to their bodies.

The gunmen escaped in the area on foot, while community members rushed the injured victims to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where three were pronounced dead and four others treated and admitted in serious condition.

 

