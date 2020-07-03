6ix Boss Squash Is Nothing Short Of A ‘Skillful’ Gunner In New Single: Listen

Dancehall artiste Squash the 6ix boss released his new single entitled Skillful yesterday on his VEVO and YouTube pages. The new track is featured on the Intention Riddim, produced by his label 6ix Real Records in part with Attomatic Records and distributed by Hapilos.

If it wasn’t for his skilful gun-slinging abilities, Squash said he wouldn’t be here today. His enemies are his so-called friends and even the ones he has lifted in life, “Remember all the good and all di tings weh we do fi dem … ‘mount a strength weh me give and dem still want me fi dead,” he sings.

Always the optimist as well as the flosser, the Ohh Lala La deejay quickly spins things on a higher note, “Fi mi life nah over, drop the Benz, drop the Bentley, drop the Range Rover,” his gun is loaded and he’s ready to face them. Then like an intermittent reminder, he choruses, “Yea mi do dis by myself and mi nuh need nobody else.”

The single is a mixing of musical tones, easy to fast-paced deejaying with a mellow hook as it carries on the serene Intention Riddim. Skillful is reminiscent of some of Squash’s other singles like Scotch and Soda, Public Figure, Dem Energy and Active. It’s no wonder the fans are appreciating the new yet acquainted acoustics. The streams are already clocking-in over 100k views combined with almost 1k comments from the 6ix fanbase.

A fan, Dejaughn Artery praised the deejay’s lyrical delivery by saying, “This is what u call talent, the man start the car wid out the battery,” while Christopher Njuguna added, “Squash ah the boss..jah know.” Then Shana Brown said, “Bbc 6ix boss deh one yah a hit…. Just deh yah a wait Pon the album.”

Check out Squash’s new single Skillful here –

Source: Dancehallmag