69 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|World
|1,773,112
|+74,277
|108,471
|+5,787
|401,498
|1,263,143
|50,134
|227
|13.9
|USA
|529,154
|+26,278
|20,460
|+1,713
|29,442
|479,252
|11,059
|1,599
|62
|2,664,437
|8,050
|Spain
|163,027
|+4,754
|16,606
|+525
|59,109
|87,312
|7,371
|3,487
|355
|355,000
|7,593
|Italy
|152,271
|+4,694
|19,468
|+619
|32,534
|100,269
|3,381
|2,518
|322
|963,473
|15,935
|France
|129,654
|+4,785
|13,832
|+635
|26,391
|89,431
|6,883
|1,986
|212
|333,807
|5,114
|Germany
|124,288
|+2,117
|2,736
|57,400
|64,152
|4,895
|1,483
|33
|1,317,887
|15,730
|China
|81,953
|+46
|3,339
|+3
|77,525
|1,089
|141
|57
|2
|UK
|78,991
|+5,233
|9,875
|+917
|344
|68,772
|1,559
|1,164
|145
|334,974
|4,934
|Iran
|70,029
|+1,837
|4,357
|+125
|41,947
|23,725
|3,987
|834
|52
|251,703
|2,997
|Turkey
|52,167
|+5,138
|1,101
|+95
|2,965
|48,101
|1,626
|619
|13
|340,380
|4,036
|Belgium
|28,018
|+1,351
|3,346
|+327
|5,986
|18,686
|1,262
|2,418
|289
|102,151
|8,814
|Switzerland
|25,107
|+556
|1,036
|+34
|12,100
|11,971
|386
|2,901
|120
|190,000
|21,954
|Netherlands
|24,413
|+1,316
|2,643
|+132
|250
|21,520
|1,384
|1,425
|154
|101,534
|5,926
|Canada
|23,318
|+1,170
|653
|+84
|6,309
|16,356
|557
|618
|17
|401,552
|10,639
|Brazil
|20,727
|+938
|1,124
|+56
|173
|19,430
|296
|98
|5
|62,985
|296
|Portugal
|15,987
|+515
|470
|+35
|266
|15,251
|233
|1,568
|46
|162,798
|15,966
|Austria
|13,806
|+246
|337
|+18
|6,604
|6,865
|246
|1,533
|37
|140,975
|15,653
|Russia
|13,584
|+1,667
|106
|+12
|1,045
|12,433
|8
|93
|0.7
|1,184,442
|8,116
|Israel
|10,743
|+335
|101
|+6
|1,341
|9,301
|175
|1,241
|12
|117,339
|13,557
|S. Korea
|10,480
|+30
|211
|+3
|7,243
|3,026
|55
|204
|4
|510,479
|9,957
|Sweden
|10,151
|+466
|887
|+17
|381
|8,883
|774
|1,005
|88
|54,700
|5,416
|Ireland
|8,928
|+839
|320
|+33
|25
|8,583
|194
|1,808
|65
|53,000
|10,734
|India
|8,446
|+846
|288
|+39
|969
|7,189
|6
|0.2
|189,111
|137
|Ecuador
|7,257
|+96
|315
|+18
|411
|6,531
|184
|411
|18
|21,568
|1,222
|Chile
|6,927
|+426
|73
|+8
|1,864
|4,990
|383
|362
|4
|76,374
|3,995
|Peru
|6,848
|+951
|181
|+12
|1,739
|4,928
|142
|208
|5
|67,712
|2,054
|Norway
|6,409
|+95
|119
|+6
|32
|6,258
|67
|1,182
|22
|124,279
|22,924
|Poland
|6,356
|+401
|208
|+27
|375
|5,773
|160
|168
|5
|129,560
|3,423
|Australia
|6,303
|+65
|56
|+2
|3,265
|2,982
|80
|247
|2
|351,380
|13,780
|Japan
|6,005
|99
|762
|5,144
|109
|47
|0.8
|64,387
|509
|Denmark
|5,996
|+177
|260
|+13
|1,955
|3,781
|106
|1,035
|45
|67,771
|11,700
|Romania
|5,990
|+523
|291
|+21
|758
|4,941
|208
|311
|15
|59,272
|3,081
|Czechia
|5,831
|+99
|129
|+10
|411
|5,291
|92
|544
|12
|120,285
|11,232
|Pakistan
|5,011
|+316
|86
|+20
|762
|4,163
|50
|23
|0.4
|57,836
|262
|Malaysia
|4,530
|+184
|73
|+3
|1,995
|2,462
|72
|140
|2
|71,897
|2,221
|Philippines
|4,428
|+233
|247
|+26
|157
|4,024
|1
|40
|2
|24,500
|224
|Saudi Arabia
|4,033
|+382
|52
|+5
|720
|3,261
|67
|116
|1
|115,585
|3,320
|Mexico
|3,844
|+403
|233
|+39
|633
|2,978
|89
|30
|2
|31,492
|244
|Indonesia
|3,842
|+330
|327
|+21
|286
|3,229
|14
|1
|19,452
|71
|UAE
|3,736
|+376
|20
|+4
|588
|3,128
|1
|378
|2
|648,195
|65,538
|Serbia
|3,380
|+275
|74
|+3
|118
|3,188
|145
|387
|8
|16,399
|1,877
|Luxembourg
|3,270
|+47
|62
|+8
|500
|2,708
|30
|5,224
|99
|28,965
|46,272
|Panama
|2,974
|74
|17
|2,883
|104
|689
|17
|11,776
|2,729
|Finland
|2,905
|+136
|49
|+1
|300
|2,556
|80
|524
|9
|44,354
|8,005
|Dominican Republic
|2,759
|+139
|135
|+9
|108
|2,516
|147
|254
|12
|8,469
|781
|Qatar
|2,728
|+216
|6
|247
|2,475
|37
|947
|2
|47,751
|16,574
|Thailand
|2,518
|+45
|35
|+2
|1,135
|1,348
|61
|36
|0.5
|71,860
|1,030
|Ukraine
|2,511
|+308
|73
|+4
|79
|2,359
|45
|57
|2
|26,577
|608
|Colombia
|2,473
|80
|197
|2,196
|85
|49
|2
|37,593
|739
|Singapore
|2,299
|+191
|8
|+1
|528
|1,763
|31
|393
|1
|72,680
|12,423
|Belarus
|2,226
|+245
|23
|+4
|172
|2,031
|72
|236
|2
|53,000
|5,609
|Greece
|2,081
|+70
|93
|+1
|269
|1,719
|75
|200
|9
|37,344
|3,583
|South Africa
|2,028
|+25
|25
|+1
|410
|1,593
|7
|34
|0.4
|75,053
|1,265
|Argentina
|1,975
|83
|+1
|440
|1,452
|115
|44
|2
|16,379
|362
|Egypt
|1,939
|+145
|146
|+11
|426
|1,367
|19
|1
|25,000
|244
|Algeria
|1,825
|+64
|275
|+19
|460
|1,090
|46
|42
|6
|3,359
|77
|Iceland
|1,689
|+14
|8
|+1
|841
|840
|11
|4,950
|23
|34,635
|101,497
|Moldova
|1,560
|+122
|30
|+1
|75
|1,455
|80
|387
|7
|6,271
|1,555
|Morocco
|1,545
|+97
|111
|+4
|146
|1,288
|1
|42
|3
|7,734
|210
|Croatia
|1,534
|+39
|21
|323
|1,190
|32
|374
|5
|15,691
|3,822
|Iraq
|1,318
|+39
|72
|+2
|601
|645
|33
|2
|33,889
|843
|New Zealand
|1,312
|+29
|4
|+2
|422
|886
|5
|272
|0.8
|58,746
|12,182
|Hungary
|1,310
|+120
|85
|+8
|115
|1,110
|17
|136
|9
|31,961
|3,308
|Estonia
|1,304
|+46
|24
|93
|1,187
|11
|983
|18
|29,456
|22,205
|Slovenia
|1,188
|+28
|50
|+5
|148
|990
|37
|571
|24
|34,279
|16,489
|Kuwait
|1,154
|+161
|1
|133
|1,020
|27
|270
|0.2
|Azerbaijan
|1,058
|+67
|11
|+1
|200
|847
|27
|104
|1
|61,342
|6,050
|Bahrain
|1,040
|+115
|6
|555
|479
|3
|611
|4
|60,425
|35,511
|Lithuania
|1,026
|+27
|23
|+1
|54
|949
|14
|377
|8
|38,472
|14,132
|Hong Kong
|1,001
|+11
|4
|336
|661
|14
|134
|0.5
|96,709
|12,900
|Armenia
|967
|+30
|13
|+1
|173
|781
|30
|326
|4
|6,484
|2,188
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|946
|+45
|37
|+1
|139
|770
|4
|288
|11
|6,911
|2,106
|Kazakhstan
|865
|+53
|10
|81
|774
|21
|46
|0.5
|61,955
|3,300
|Cameroon
|820
|12
|98
|710
|31
|0.5
|Uzbekistan
|767
|+143
|4
|+1
|42
|721
|8
|23
|0.1
|70,000
|2,091
|North Macedonia
|760
|+49
|34
|+2
|41
|685
|15
|365
|16
|7,653
|3,673
|Slovakia
|728
|+13
|2
|23
|703
|5
|133
|0.4
|25,846
|4,734
|Diamond Princess
|712
|11
|619
|82
|10
|Tunisia
|685
|+14
|28
|+3
|43
|614
|85
|58
|2
|10,676
|903
|Bulgaria
|661
|+26
|28
|+3
|62
|571
|32
|95
|4
|18,502
|2,663
|Latvia
|630
|+18
|3
|16
|611
|2
|334
|2
|27,796
|14,737
|Cuba
|620
|+56
|16
|+1
|77
|527
|11
|55
|1
|13,162
|1,162
|Lebanon
|619
|+10
|20
|77
|522
|34
|91
|3
|14,055
|2,059
|Cyprus
|616
|+21
|10
|61
|545
|8
|510
|8
|17,119
|14,179
|Andorra
|601
|26
|71
|504
|17
|7,778
|337
|1,673
|21,653
|Costa Rica
|577
|+19
|3
|49
|525
|13
|113
|0.6
|6,608
|1,297
|Afghanistan
|555
|+34
|18
|+3
|32
|505
|14
|0.5
|Oman
|546
|+62
|3
|109
|434
|3
|107
|0.6
|Ivory Coast
|533
|+53
|4
|+1
|58
|471
|20
|0.2
|Uruguay
|494
|+21
|7
|214
|273
|15
|142
|2
|7,496
|2,158
|Niger
|491
|+53
|11
|41
|439
|20
|0.5
|4,298
|178
|Burkina Faso
|484
|+36
|27
|+1
|155
|302
|23
|1
|Bangladesh
|482
|+58
|30
|+3
|36
|416
|1
|3
|0.2
|8,313
|50
|Albania
|433
|+17
|23
|197
|213
|7
|150
|8
|3,644
|1,266
|Ghana
|408
|+30
|8
|+2
|4
|396
|2
|13
|0.3
|37,405
|1,204
|Channel Islands
|407
|+9
|9
|48
|350
|2,341
|52
|3,320
|19,095
|Honduras
|392
|+10
|24
|+1
|7
|361
|10
|40
|2
|1,600
|162
|Réunion
|388
|+6
|40
|348
|3
|433
|Taiwan
|385
|+3
|6
|99
|280
|16
|0.3
|45,436
|1,908
|Jordan
|381
|+9
|7
|177
|197
|5
|37
|0.7
|20,500
|2,009
|Malta
|370
|+20
|3
|+1
|16
|351
|4
|838
|7
|16,016
|36,273
|San Marino
|356
|+12
|35
|+1
|53
|268
|14
|10,492
|1,032
|846
|24,933
|Kyrgyzstan
|339
|+41
|5
|44
|290
|5
|52
|0.8
|9,618
|1,474
|Mauritius
|319
|+1
|9
|28
|282
|3
|251
|7
|6,730
|5,292
|Nigeria
|318
|+13
|10
|+3
|70
|238
|2
|2
|0.05
|5,000
|24
|Senegal
|278
|+13
|2
|152
|124
|1
|17
|0.1
|Bolivia
|275
|+7
|20
|+1
|2
|253
|3
|24
|2
|591
|51
|Palestine
|268
|+1
|2
|57
|209
|53
|0.4
|16,992
|3,331
|Montenegro
|263
|+6
|2
|5
|256
|7
|419
|3
|2,869
|4,568
|Vietnam
|258
|+1
|144
|114
|8
|3
|118,807
|1,221
|Guinea
|250
|+38
|17
|233
|19
|Georgia
|242
|+8
|3
|60
|179
|6
|61
|0.8
|3,271
|820
|Isle of Man
|226
|+25
|2
|+1
|112
|112
|11
|2,658
|24
|1,934
|22,744
|DRC
|223
|20
|16
|187
|2
|0.2
|Sri Lanka
|198
|+8
|7
|54
|137
|1
|9
|0.3
|4,525
|211
|Mayotte
|196
|+5
|3
|+1
|59
|134
|3
|718
|11
|1,350
|4,948
|Kenya
|191
|+2
|7
|24
|160
|2
|4
|0.1
|6,192
|115
|Djibouti
|187
|+37
|2
|+1
|36
|149
|189
|2
|4,017
|4,066
|Faeroe Islands
|184
|145
|39
|3,766
|5,408
|110,677
|Venezuela
|175
|9
|93
|73
|6
|6
|0.3
|181,335
|6,377
|Martinique
|155
|6
|50
|99
|19
|413
|16
|Guadeloupe
|143
|8
|67
|68
|13
|357
|20
|Guatemala
|137
|+11
|3
|19
|115
|3
|8
|0.2
|1,134
|63
|Brunei
|136
|1
|104
|31
|2
|311
|2
|9,637
|22,028
|Paraguay
|133
|+4
|6
|18
|109
|1
|19
|0.8
|2,262
|317
|Gibraltar
|129
|+2
|84
|45
|1
|3,829
|1,558
|46,244
|Cambodia
|120
|+1
|75
|45
|1
|7
|5,768
|345
|El Salvador
|118
|+1
|6
|19
|93
|4
|18
|0.9
|Rwanda
|118
|18
|100
|9
|806
|62
|Trinidad and Tobago
|112
|+3
|8
|12
|92
|80
|6
|1,102
|787
|Madagascar
|102
|+9
|11
|91
|1
|4
|Monaco
|92
|+2
|1
|5
|86
|4
|2,344
|25
|Aruba
|92
|+6
|29
|63
|862
|1,118
|10,471
|Mali
|87
|7
|22
|58
|4
|0.3
|French Guiana
|83
|43
|40
|1
|278
|Liechtenstein
|79
|1
|55
|23
|2,072
|26
|900
|23,605
|Togo
|76
|3
|25
|48
|9
|0.4
|2,069
|250
|Ethiopia
|69
|+4
|3
|10
|56
|0.6
|0.03
|3,577
|31
|Barbados
|68
|+1
|4
|11
|53
|4
|237
|14
|747
|2,599
|Jamaica
|65
|+2
|4
|13
|48
|22
|1
|907
|306
|Congo
|60
|5
|5
|50
|11
|0.9
|Uganda
|53
|4
|49
|1
|4,856
|106
|French Polynesia
|51
|51
|182
|744
|2,649
|Sint Maarten
|50
|9
|+1
|5
|36
|2
|1,166
|210
|134
|3,125
|Liberia
|48
|+11
|5
|3
|40
|9
|1.0
|Bermuda
|48
|4
|25
|19
|2
|771
|64
|354
|5,684
|Bahamas
|46
|+4
|8
|5
|33
|1
|117
|20
|Gabon
|46
|+2
|1
|1
|44
|21
|0.4
|Cayman Islands
|45
|1
|6
|38
|685
|15
|479
|7,288
|Macao
|45
|10
|35
|1
|69
|Guyana
|40
|+3
|6
|8
|26
|3
|51
|8
|175
|222
|Zambia
|40
|2
|28
|10
|1
|2
|0.1
|1,239
|67
|Myanmar
|38
|+11
|3
|2
|33
|0.7
|0.06
|1,406
|26
|Guinea-Bissau
|38
|+2
|38
|19
|1,500
|762
|Benin
|35
|1
|5
|29
|3
|0.08
|Eritrea
|34
|34
|10
|Haiti
|33
|+2
|2
|31
|3
|0.2
|365
|32
|Tanzania
|32
|3
|5
|24
|0.5
|0.05
|Saint Martin
|32
|2
|11
|19
|5
|828
|52
|Syria
|25
|+6
|2
|5
|18
|1
|0.1
|Libya
|24
|1
|8
|15
|3
|0.1
|507
|74
|Antigua and Barbuda
|21
|2
|19
|1
|214
|20
|40
|408
|Somalia
|21
|1
|1
|19
|1
|0.06
|Mozambique
|20
|2
|18
|0.6
|551
|18
|Angola
|19
|2
|4
|13
|0.6
|0.06
|Sudan
|19
|+2
|2
|2
|15
|0.4
|0.05
|Maldives
|19
|13
|6
|35
|Equatorial Guinea
|18
|3
|15
|13
|854
|609
|Laos
|18
|+2
|18
|2
|1,094
|150
|New Caledonia
|18
|1
|17
|63
|2,608
|9,135
|Dominica
|16
|5
|11
|222
|309
|4,293
|Fiji
|16
|16
|18
|Mongolia
|16
|4
|12
|5
|Namibia
|16
|3
|13
|6
|362
|142
|Saint Lucia
|15
|1
|14
|82
|Curaçao
|14
|1
|7
|6
|85
|6
|Grenada
|14
|14
|2
|124
|92
|818
|Zimbabwe
|13
|3
|10
|0.9
|0.2
|438
|29
|Belize
|13
|+3
|2
|11
|1
|33
|5
|364
|915
|Botswana
|13
|1
|12
|6
|0.4
|2,527
|1,075
|Malawi
|12
|+3
|2
|+1
|10
|1
|0.6
|0.1
|231
|12
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|12
|12
|226
|205
|3,853
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|12
|1
|11
|108
|56
|505
|Eswatini
|12
|7
|5
|10
|Chad
|11
|2
|9
|0.7
|Greenland
|11
|11
|0
|194
|770
|13,564
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|112
|Suriname
|10
|1
|4
|5
|17
|2
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|Gambia
|9
|+5
|1
|2
|6
|4
|0.4
|281
|116
|Nepal
|9
|1
|8
|0.3
|4,426
|152
|Montserrat
|9
|9
|1
|1,803
|36
|7,212
|Cabo Verde
|8
|+1
|1
|1
|6
|14
|2
|Nicaragua
|8
|+1
|1
|7
|1
|0.2
|Turks and Caicos
|8
|1
|7
|207
|26
|61
|1,576
|CAR
|8
|8
|2
|Vatican City
|8
|2
|6
|9,988
|Sierra Leone
|8
|8
|1
|Mauritania
|7
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0.2
|380
|82
|St. Barth
|6
|1
|5
|607
|Bhutan
|5
|2
|3
|6
|1,166
|1,511
|Burundi
|5
|+2
|5
|0.4
|Falkland Islands
|5
|1
|4
|1,437
|137
|39,368
|Sao Tome and Principe
|4
|4
|18
|19
|87
|South Sudan
|4
|4
|0.4
|Western Sahara
|4
|4
|7
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|200
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|2
|1
|99
|Caribbean Netherlands
|2
|2
|76
|10
|381
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|2
|0.2
|72
|8
|Timor-Leste
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|173
|Yemen
|1
|1
|0.03
|Total:
|1,773,112
|+74,277
|108,471
|+5,787
|401,498
|1,263,143
|50,134
|227.5
|13.9
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)