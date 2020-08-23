67 new COVID-19 cases

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Sixty-seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday, August 22.

That brings the total cases so far to 1,413.

Saturday’s jump comes on the back of two other large numbers; 98 on Thursday and 56 on Friday, meaning that over three days the numbers increased by 221.

Those testing positive Saturday were between the ages of eight months and 77 years. Among them, St Thomas and Kingston had the highest numbers.

There are now 508 active cases, four of which are critically ill.

Meantime there were 29 more recoveries bringing the number to 817 or 58%.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....