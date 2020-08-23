67 new COVID-19 cases

Sixty-seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday, August 22.

That brings the total cases so far to 1,413.

Saturday’s jump comes on the back of two other large numbers; 98 on Thursday and 56 on Friday, meaning that over three days the numbers increased by 221.

Those testing positive Saturday were between the ages of eight months and 77 years. Among them, St Thomas and Kingston had the highest numbers.

There are now 508 active cases, four of which are critically ill.

Meantime there were 29 more recoveries bringing the number to 817 or 58%.