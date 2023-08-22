66-Year-Old Farmer Charged with Raping 7-Year-Old Girl, in St Mary

The St Mary police have arrested and charged a 66-year-old farmer for allegedly raping and assaulting a seven-year-old girl, multiple times in his community of Albion Mountain, St Mary, during the course of this year.

The accused, Reginald Hibbert, otherwise called ‘Reggie’ has been charged with Rape, and Grievous Assault.

Reports are that, Hibbert, who is related to the small child, allegedly sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

His actions were detected by another family member, who reportedly questioned the small child, and she made a report to her.

A reports was later made to the Albion police, which led to Hibbert being taken into custody, and subsequently charged on Saturday, August 18.

