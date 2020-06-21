Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing to 657 the number f positive tests so far.
The five were imported cases from North America.
The cases today follow the 14 positive tests Friday. That number includes six tourists. Five of them are staying in hotels in St James, the other in Negril, Westmoreland.
657 COVID-19 cases
