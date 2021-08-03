65-year-old Man Charged with Murder of Female Farmer in Portland

‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE
The investigation into the homicide of Portland farmer Cynthia Hinds, at her farm on July 22, has resulted in official charges being filed against the main suspect, according to police.

Jasper Jemison, a 65-year-old farmer from Hopefield district in Portland, has been charged with murder and arson.

According to reports, residents called the police at 9:30 a.m., after spotting fire coming from a farm in the area.  A hut was discovered on fire when the police arrived.

The fire brigade was called, and during the cooling down process, the burned remains of Cynthia Hinds, 59, a farmer of St Margaret’s Bay in the parish, were discovered.

Following an investigation, Jemison was arrested the same day.

The date for Jemison’s court appearance is being finalized.

 

