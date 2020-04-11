65 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
|World
|1,699,631
|+796
|102,734
|+50
|376,327
|1,220,570
|49,830
|218
|13.2
|USA
|502,876
|18,747
|27,314
|456,815
|10,917
|1,519
|57
|2,538,888
|7,670
|Spain
|158,273
|16,081
|55,668
|86,524
|7,371
|3,385
|344
|355,000
|7,593
|Italy
|147,577
|18,849
|30,455
|98,273
|3,497
|2,441
|312
|906,864
|14,999
|France
|124,869
|13,197
|24,932
|86,740
|7,004
|1,913
|202
|333,807
|5,114
|Germany
|122,171
|2,736
|53,913
|65,522
|4,895
|1,458
|33
|1,317,887
|15,730
|China
|81,953
|+46
|3,339
|+3
|77,525
|1,089
|141
|57
|2
|UK
|73,758
|8,958
|344
|64,456
|1,559
|1,086
|132
|316,836
|4,667
|Iran
|68,192
|4,232
|35,465
|28,495
|3,969
|812
|50
|242,568
|2,888
|Turkey
|47,029
|1,006
|2,423
|43,600
|1,667
|558
|12
|307,210
|3,643
|Belgium
|26,667
|3,019
|5,568
|18,080
|1,278
|2,301
|260
|84,248
|7,269
|Switzerland
|24,551
|1,002
|11,100
|12,449
|386
|2,837
|116
|178,500
|20,625
|Netherlands
|23,097
|2,511
|250
|20,336
|1,424
|1,348
|147
|101,534
|5,926
|Canada
|22,148
|569
|6,013
|15,566
|557
|587
|15
|383,322
|10,156
|Brazil
|19,943
|+154
|1,074
|+6
|173
|18,696
|296
|94
|5
|62,985
|296
|Portugal
|15,472
|435
|233
|14,804
|226
|1,517
|43
|140,863
|13,815
|Austria
|13,560
|319
|6,064
|7,177
|261
|1,506
|35
|134,743
|14,961
|Russia
|11,917
|94
|795
|11,028
|8
|82
|0.6
|1,090,000
|7,469
|S. Korea
|10,450
|208
|7,117
|3,125
|55
|204
|4
|503,051
|9,812
|Israel
|10,408
|95
|1,183
|9,130
|124
|1,202
|11
|117,339
|13,557
|Sweden
|9,685
|870
|381
|8,434
|749
|959
|86
|54,700
|5,416
|Ireland
|8,089
|287
|25
|7,777
|194
|1,638
|58
|53,000
|10,734
|India
|7,600
|249
|774
|6,577
|6
|0.2
|189,111
|137
|Ecuador
|7,161
|297
|368
|6,496
|171
|406
|17
|21,568
|1,222
|Chile
|6,501
|65
|1,571
|4,865
|70
|340
|3
|72,797
|3,808
|Norway
|6,314
|113
|32
|6,169
|70
|1,165
|21
|123,170
|22,720
|Australia
|6,238
|54
|3,141
|3,043
|74
|245
|2
|338,346
|13,269
|Japan
|6,005
|99
|685
|5,221
|109
|47
|0.8
|64,387
|509
|Poland
|5,955
|181
|318
|5,456
|160
|157
|5
|118,295
|3,126
|Peru
|5,897
|169
|1,569
|4,159
|130
|179
|5
|56,681
|1,719
|Denmark
|5,819
|247
|1,773
|3,799
|113
|1,005
|43
|64,731
|11,176
|Czechia
|5,732
|119
|346
|5,267
|98
|535
|11
|114,854
|10,725
|Romania
|5,467
|270
|729
|4,468
|183
|284
|14
|55,430
|2,881
|Pakistan
|4,695
|66
|727
|3,902
|45
|21
|0.3
|54,706
|248
|Malaysia
|4,346
|70
|1,830
|2,446
|69
|134
|2
|69,675
|2,153
|Philippines
|4,195
|221
|140
|3,834
|1
|38
|2
|24,500
|224
|Mexico
|3,844
|+403
|233
|+39
|633
|2,978
|89
|30
|2
|31,492
|244
|Saudi Arabia
|3,651
|47
|685
|2,919
|57
|105
|1
|115,585
|3,320
|Indonesia
|3,512
|306
|282
|2,924
|13
|1
|17,679
|65
|UAE
|3,360
|16
|418
|2,926
|1
|340
|2
|593,095
|59,967
|Luxembourg
|3,223
|54
|500
|2,669
|30
|5,149
|86
|28,273
|45,166
|Serbia
|3,105
|71
|118
|2,916
|136
|355
|8
|14,240
|1,630
|Panama
|2,974
|74
|17
|2,883
|104
|689
|17
|11,776
|2,729
|Finland
|2,769
|48
|300
|2,421
|82
|500
|9
|41,200
|7,436
|Dominican Republic
|2,620
|126
|98
|2,396
|147
|242
|12
|7,936
|732
|Qatar
|2,512
|6
|227
|2,279
|37
|872
|2
|45,339
|15,737
|Colombia
|2,473
|80
|197
|2,196
|85
|49
|2
|37,593
|739
|Thailand
|2,473
|33
|1,013
|1,427
|61
|35
|0.5
|71,860
|1,030
|Ukraine
|2,203
|69
|61
|2,073
|33
|50
|2
|23,522
|538
|Singapore
|2,108
|7
|492
|1,609
|29
|360
|1
|72,680
|12,423
|Greece
|2,011
|92
|269
|1,650
|77
|193
|9
|35,532
|3,409
|South Africa
|2,003
|24
|410
|1,569
|7
|34
|0.4
|73,028
|1,231
|Belarus
|1,981
|19
|169
|1,793
|72
|210
|2
|53,000
|5,609
|Argentina
|1,975
|82
|375
|1,518
|96
|44
|2
|16,379
|362
|Egypt
|1,794
|135
|384
|1,275
|18
|1
|25,000
|244
|Algeria
|1,761
|256
|405
|1,100
|46
|40
|6
|3,359
|77
|Iceland
|1,675
|7
|751
|917
|11
|4,909
|21
|34,125
|100,002
|Croatia
|1,495
|21
|231
|1,243
|34
|364
|5
|14,612
|3,559
|Morocco
|1,448
|107
|122
|1,219
|1
|39
|3
|7,239
|196
|Moldova
|1,438
|29
|56
|1,353
|80
|356
|7
|6,271
|1,555
|New Zealand
|1,312
|+29
|4
|+2
|422
|886
|5
|272
|0.8
|58,746
|12,182
|Iraq
|1,279
|70
|550
|659
|32
|2
|32,158
|800
|Estonia
|1,258
|24
|93
|1,141
|9
|948
|18
|27,883
|21,019
|Hungary
|1,190
|77
|112
|1,001
|17
|123
|8
|29,948
|3,100
|Slovenia
|1,160
|45
|137
|978
|36
|558
|22
|33,047
|15,896
|Lithuania
|999
|22
|54
|923
|14
|367
|8
|36,051
|13,243
|Bahrain
|998
|+73
|6
|551
|441
|3
|587
|4
|57,681
|33,899
|Kuwait
|993
|1
|123
|869
|26
|233
|0.2
|Azerbaijan
|991
|10
|159
|822
|27
|98
|1.0
|61,342
|6,050
|Hong Kong
|990
|4
|309
|677
|15
|132
|0.5
|96,709
|12,900
|Armenia
|937
|12
|149
|776
|30
|316
|4
|6,081
|2,052
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|901
|36
|129
|736
|4
|275
|11
|6,911
|2,106
|Cameroon
|820
|12
|98
|710
|31
|0.5
|Kazakhstan
|812
|10
|64
|738
|21
|43
|0.5
|61,955
|3,300
|Slovakia
|715
|2
|23
|690
|5
|131
|0.4
|22,957
|4,205
|Diamond Princess
|712
|11
|619
|82
|10
|North Macedonia
|711
|32
|41
|638
|15
|341
|15
|6,571
|3,154
|Tunisia
|671
|25
|25
|621
|78
|57
|2
|10,087
|853
|Uzbekistan
|669
|+45
|3
|42
|624
|8
|20
|0.09
|70,000
|2,091
|Bulgaria
|635
|25
|54
|556
|33
|91
|4
|18,502
|2,663
|Latvia
|612
|3
|16
|593
|3
|324
|2
|26,656
|14,132
|Lebanon
|609
|20
|76
|513
|28
|89
|3
|13,530
|1,982
|Andorra
|601
|26
|71
|504
|17
|7,778
|337
|1,673
|21,653
|Cyprus
|595
|10
|58
|527
|11
|493
|8
|16,308
|13,507
|Cuba
|564
|15
|51
|498
|11
|50
|1
|12,023
|1,061
|Costa Rica
|558
|3
|42
|513
|13
|110
|0.6
|6,298
|1,236
|Afghanistan
|521
|15
|32
|474
|13
|0.4
|Uruguay
|494
|+21
|7
|214
|273
|15
|142
|2
|7,496
|2,158
|Oman
|484
|3
|109
|372
|3
|95
|0.6
|Ivory Coast
|480
|3
|54
|423
|18
|0.1
|Burkina Faso
|448
|26
|149
|273
|21
|1
|Niger
|438
|11
|41
|386
|18
|0.5
|4,298
|178
|Bangladesh
|424
|27
|33
|364
|1
|3
|0.2
|7,359
|45
|Albania
|416
|23
|182
|211
|7
|145
|8
|3,385
|1,176
|Channel Islands
|398
|9
|40
|349
|2,289
|52
|1,157
|6,655
|Honduras
|382
|23
|7
|352
|10
|39
|2
|1,600
|162
|Taiwan
|382
|6
|91
|285
|16
|0.3
|43,886
|1,843
|Réunion
|382
|40
|342
|3
|427
|Ghana
|378
|6
|4
|368
|2
|12
|0.2
|37,405
|1,204
|Jordan
|372
|7
|170
|195
|5
|36
|0.7
|17,000
|1,666
|Malta
|350
|2
|16
|332
|4
|793
|5
|13,732
|31,100
|San Marino
|344
|34
|50
|260
|14
|10,138
|1,002
|846
|24,933
|Mauritius
|318
|9
|23
|286
|3
|250
|7
|6,730
|5,292
|Nigeria
|305
|7
|58
|240
|2
|1
|0.03
|5,000
|24
|Kyrgyzstan
|298
|5
|35
|258
|5
|46
|0.8
|9,618
|1,474
|Bolivia
|268
|19
|2
|247
|3
|23
|2
|591
|51
|Palestine
|267
|2
|45
|220
|52
|0.4
|16,068
|3,150
|Senegal
|265
|2
|137
|126
|1
|16
|0.1
|Montenegro
|257
|2
|4
|251
|7
|409
|3
|2,329
|3,708
|Vietnam
|257
|144
|113
|8
|3
|118,807
|1,221
|Georgia
|234
|3
|54
|177
|6
|59
|0.8
|3,271
|820
|DRC
|223
|20
|16
|187
|2
|0.2
|Guinea
|212
|15
|197
|16
|Isle of Man
|201
|1
|103
|97
|11
|2,364
|12
|1,934
|22,744
|Sri Lanka
|197
|+7
|7
|54
|136
|5
|9
|0.3
|3,248
|152
|Mayotte
|191
|2
|50
|139
|4
|700
|7
|1,300
|4,765
|Kenya
|189
|7
|22
|160
|2
|4
|0.1
|5,278
|98
|Faeroe Islands
|184
|145
|39
|3,766
|5,408
|110,677
|Venezuela
|175
|9
|84
|82
|6
|6
|0.3
|159,597
|5,613
|Martinique
|155
|6
|50
|99
|19
|413
|16
|Djibouti
|150
|1
|36
|113
|152
|1
|3,740
|3,785
|Guadeloupe
|143
|8
|67
|68
|13
|357
|20
|Guatemala
|137
|+11
|3
|19
|115
|3
|8
|0.2
|1,134
|63
|Brunei
|136
|1
|99
|36
|3
|311
|2
|9,342
|21,354
|Paraguay
|133
|+4
|6
|18
|109
|1
|19
|0.8
|2,262
|317
|Gibraltar
|127
|69
|58
|1
|3,770
|1,543
|45,799
|Cambodia
|119
|72
|47
|1
|7
|5,768
|345
|Rwanda
|118
|7
|111
|9
|806
|62
|El Salvador
|117
|6
|15
|96
|4
|18
|0.9
|Trinidad and Tobago
|109
|8
|3
|98
|78
|6
|1,090
|779
|Madagascar
|93
|11
|82
|1
|3
|Monaco
|90
|1
|5
|84
|4
|2,293
|25
|Mali
|87
|7
|22
|58
|4
|0.3
|Aruba
|86
|27
|59
|805
|1,058
|9,910
|French Guiana
|83
|43
|40
|1
|278
|Liechtenstein
|79
|1
|55
|23
|2,072
|26
|900
|23,605
|Togo
|76
|3
|25
|48
|9
|0.4
|2,069
|250
|Barbados
|67
|4
|11
|52
|4
|233
|14
|736
|2,561
|Jamaica
|65
|+2
|4
|13
|48
|22
|1
|907
|306
|Ethiopia
|65
|3
|4
|58
|1
|0.6
|0.03
|3,232
|28
|Congo
|60
|5
|5
|50
|11
|0.9
|Uganda
|53
|53
|1
|3,310
|72
|French Polynesia
|51
|51
|182
|744
|2,649
|Sint Maarten
|50
|8
|3
|39
|2
|1,166
|187
|134
|3,125
|Bermuda
|48
|4
|25
|19
|2
|771
|64
|354
|5,684
|Cayman Islands
|45
|1
|6
|38
|685
|15
|479
|7,288
|Macao
|45
|10
|35
|1
|69
|Gabon
|44
|1
|1
|42
|20
|0.4
|Bahamas
|42
|8
|5
|29
|1
|107
|20
|Zambia
|40
|2
|25
|13
|1
|2
|0.1
|1,239
|67
|Guyana
|37
|6
|8
|23
|4
|47
|8
|145
|184
|Liberia
|37
|5
|3
|29
|7
|1.0
|Guinea-Bissau
|36
|36
|18
|1,500
|762
|Benin
|35
|1
|5
|29
|3
|0.08
|Eritrea
|34
|34
|10
|Tanzania
|32
|3
|5
|24
|0.5
|0.05
|Saint Martin
|32
|2
|11
|19
|5
|828
|52
|Haiti
|31
|2
|29
|3
|0.2
|365
|32
|Myanmar
|28
|+1
|3
|2
|23
|0.5
|0.06
|1,406
|26
|Libya
|24
|1
|8
|15
|3
|0.1
|492
|72
|Antigua and Barbuda
|21
|2
|19
|1
|214
|20
|40
|408
|Somalia
|21
|1
|1
|19
|1
|0.06
|Mozambique
|20
|2
|18
|0.6
|483
|15
|Angola
|19
|2
|2
|15
|0.6
|0.06
|Syria
|19
|2
|4
|13
|1
|0.1
|Maldives
|19
|13
|6
|35
|Equatorial Guinea
|18
|3
|15
|13
|854
|609
|New Caledonia
|18
|1
|17
|63
|2,608
|9,135
|Sudan
|17
|2
|2
|13
|0.4
|0.05
|Dominica
|16
|5
|11
|222
|309
|4,293
|Fiji
|16
|16
|18
|Laos
|16
|16
|2
|1,035
|142
|Mongolia
|16
|4
|12
|5
|Namibia
|16
|3
|13
|6
|362
|142
|Saint Lucia
|15
|1
|14
|82
|Curaçao
|14
|1
|7
|6
|85
|6
|Grenada
|14
|14
|2
|124
|92
|818
|Zimbabwe
|13
|3
|10
|0.9
|0.2
|438
|29
|Botswana
|13
|1
|12
|6
|0.4
|1,154
|491
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|12
|12
|226
|205
|3,853
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|12
|1
|11
|108
|56
|505
|Eswatini
|12
|7
|5
|10
|Chad
|11
|2
|9
|0.7
|Greenland
|11
|11
|0
|194
|770
|13,564
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|112
|Belize
|10
|2
|8
|1
|25
|5
|364
|915
|Suriname
|10
|1
|4
|5
|17
|2
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|Malawi
|9
|1
|8
|1
|0.5
|0.05
|Nepal
|9
|1
|8
|0.3
|3,524
|121
|Montserrat
|9
|9
|1
|1,803
|36
|7,212
|Turks and Caicos
|8
|1
|7
|207
|26
|61
|1,576
|CAR
|8
|8
|2
|Vatican City
|8
|2
|6
|9,988
|Sierra Leone
|8
|8
|1
|Cabo Verde
|7
|1
|1
|5
|13
|2
|Mauritania
|7
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0.2
|380
|82
|Nicaragua
|7
|1
|6
|1
|0.2
|St. Barth
|6
|1
|5
|607
|Bhutan
|5
|2
|3
|6
|1,166
|1,511
|Falkland Islands
|5
|1
|4
|1,437
|137
|39,368
|Gambia
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0.4
|Sao Tome and Principe
|4
|4
|18
|19
|87
|South Sudan
|4
|4
|0.4
|Western Sahara
|4
|4
|7
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|200
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|3
|99
|Burundi
|3
|3
|0.3
|Caribbean Netherlands
|2
|2
|76
|10
|381
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|2
|0.2
|72
|8
|Timor-Leste
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|173
|Yemen
|1