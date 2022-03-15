63-Year-Old Man Charged for Stealing Fridge Parts

Sixty-three-year-old Mario Davis, of 3rd Marlin Way, Braeton in St Catherine, has been arrested and charged with Simple Larceny and Malicious Destruction of Property, following an incident at his home on Monday, February 7.

Reports are that Davis gained illegal entry into a female’s room which is adjoining the building on which he resides, and allegedly removed parts from two refrigerators inside the house.

The female carried out an investigation and discovered that Davis had stolen parts from the refrigerators and sold them, so she reported the matter to the police.

Following an investigation, Davis was arrested and charged.