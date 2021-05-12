62-year-old Man Charged with Murdering His 29-Year-Old Baby Mother, in Trelawny

The Trelawny police have charged 62-year-old Stenneth Wilson, otherwise called ‘Uncle’, a carpenter of Panassus district, in Clarkes Town, Trelawny, with the murder of his 29-year-old babymother, who is also his common-law-wife.

Wilson was charged on Monday afternoon in connection with an incident where he allegedly chopped the now deceased, Nickeisha Keeling, otherwise called ‘Gally’, a female construction worker, of the same address, to death, following a dispute at their home.

Reports are that about 11:30 pm, on Saturday, May 8, Wilson who resides with the younger woman in a one-bedroom concrete structured dwelling house, accused her of cheating on him, and later used a machete and a knife to chop, and stab her to death.

The accused man rode his motorcycle to the Clarkes Town police station about 1:30 am, on Sunday morning, and told the officers that his baby mother was being unfaithful to him, so he had just killed her.

He was accompanied back to his home by the officers, and they discovered the female lying on her back, on a bed, with only underwear on.

Closer observations revealed that she had multiple stab and chop wound to her upper body. The scene was processed and Keeling was later transported to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Community members related that Wilson came to Clarkes Town over 18 years ago after he allegedly returned from prison, for the murder of another woman in the parish of Westmoreland, where he is originally from.

It is also being said that after he came to Panassus district, he got involved in a relationship with Keeling while she was still under-aged and attending school. She also allegedly gave birth to a child for him, which later died.

The couple has an eight-year-old son, up to the time of the incident which resulted in her death, on the weekend.