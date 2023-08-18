62-Year-Old Clarendon Man Beaten in His Head, to Death

A 62-year-old man who hailed from Alley district in Lionel Town, Clarendon, was beaten to death at his home, on Wednesday, August 15.
He has been identified as Derrick Bandoo, of the same address.
Reports from the Lionel Town police are that about 6:00am, Brandon’s neighbor discovered him lying in a pool of blood, behind his house, and raised an alarm.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that the elderly man was beaten in his head, to death.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.